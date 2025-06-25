Kendrapara: A court in Odisha’s Kendrapara district Wednesday sentenced a former cashier of a state-run bank to two years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of embezzlement of Rs 85 lakh.

The investigation by police found that the former official of the Singri branch of the bank carried out multiple unauthorised transfers to embezzle Rs 85 lakh, by debiting funds from accounts.

Judge Deban Satyadarshi Nanda convicted the accused relying on the evidence of six witnesses and bank documents, public prosecutor Brundaban Nanda said.

PTI