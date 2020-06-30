Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Abhay has ordered the Crime Branch to probe into the Sundargarh minor girl gang rape and forced abortion case.

Meanwhile, a Crime Branch team has already left for Sundargarh to investigate the case, DGP Abhay informed in a tweet.

The minor girl had come to witness a fair at Biramitrapur March 25. Only after reaching there did she come to know that the fair had been cancelled owing to the lockdown. She failed to return home and was roaming near the bus stand when a police patrolling team noticed her and brought her to the police station.

The IIC allegedly took the girl to the upper floor and he along with some others took turns on her. The police officials then dropped the girl at her home the next day. The girl was then regularly called to the police station and raped by the IIC and other police officials for three months.

The girl visited Biramitrapur community health centre (CHC) June 16 when her pregnancy was discovered. Coming to know this, the IIC allegedly terminated her pregnancy after influencing the local doctor.

A case has been registered at Raibaga police station against six cops including Ananda Chandra Majhi, the then IIC of Birmitrapur police station. The DGP had suspended Majhi for his alleged involvement in this case.

PNN