Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Thursday launched a self-defence training programme for 5,000 women Self Help Group (SHG) members here in the presence of National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar.

The programme, is being implemented by the Department of Mission Shakti in partnership with NCW, aims to provide self-defence and personal safety training to SHG women.

Addressing the gathering, Parida said empowering women is not limited to financial independence, it must also ensure their safety, dignity and confidence.

“This self-defence training programme will equip our SHG women with the strength and skills to move fearlessly, take independent decisions and actively participate in economic activities,” she said

Emphasising on the importance of institutional support for women’s safety and capacity building, the NCW chairperson said that the programme will play a crucial role in enabling women to become self-reliant and confident, while contributing meaningfully to society and the economy.

In the pilot phase, the self-defence training programme will cover 5,000 members across five districts – Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Keonjhar and Ganjam, officials said.

The initiative aims to enhance women’s mobility, ensure safer participation in market linkages, and strengthen the foundation of women-led development in the state, they said.