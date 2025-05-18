Bhubaneswar: An engineer drowned and another went missing while bathing in Kathajodi river in Cuttack Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place when four persons, working with a private construction company engaged for renovation work of SCB Medical College and Hospital campus, went to the river around 3pm, they said.

One of the engineers lost balance and slipped into deep waters, while another, in an attempt to rescue him, jumped into the river and got swept away by the strong current, a police officer said.

The body of the deceased has been fished out, while a search operation is underway to trace his colleague, he said.

The company officials identified the two engineers as Rutikesh Matal and Rutik Bhonje, both in their mid 20s and hailing from Maharashtra.

PTI