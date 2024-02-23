Bhubaneswar: Odisha Fire Services personnel called off their strike Friday after the state government invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) that restrained them from staging further agitation.

Following ESMA implementation, Chief fireman Akshay Pradhan — who was leading the strike — was given forced retirement as a result of the government’s action. Later, the agitating firemen decided to end their strike.

Pradhan urged that the government should think about the families of 5,000 employees and fulfil their two demands. “Even after ousting me, if the government doesn’t fulfil their demands, the 5,000 families would give a befitting reply,” he added.

The strike began February 19 and the personnel threatened to go on mass leave from February 21. The demands included salaries, allowances, and levels at par with the Odisha Police. They also demanded registration of their association.

PNN