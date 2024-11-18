Rourkela: Odisha Police arrested five persons while they were attempting to rob a house at the Railway Colony area in Rourkela, officials said Monday.

The accused are “habitual offenders” with multiple police cases, they said.

“We have strengthened our night patrolling, and the arrest was a result of that. They were attempting to rob a house when the patrolling officials nabbed them Saturday night,” Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said.

Police have seized a sword and iron rods among other items from their possession.

Search is underway to nab other members of the gang, the SP added.

PTI