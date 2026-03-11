Malkangiri: The Odisha forest department Wednesday seized 631 Indian flap shell turtles near the state’s border with Andhra Pradesh during a special operation in Malkangiri district, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, Forest Department personnel of the Motu range under Malkangiri forest division conducted a raid and seized the turtles stored in 38 plastic trays, said Malkangiri DFO Sai Kiran.

Two persons from Korkulla village of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh had illegally transported the turtles in a van to the Odisha border for trading and selling them to five persons from the state, Kirana said.

All seven people involved in the illegal wildlife trade were arrested, and the van, six mobile phones and two motorcycles were seized from their possession.

A wildlife offence case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress, said the DFO.

Earlier, March 2, the forest officials had seized 210 live Indian flap shell turtles being allegedly smuggled in a vehicle to Malkangiri district from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.