Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the creation of 2,000 new posts in the state’s traffic branch to streamline and strengthen the traffic management and road safety system in Odisha.

According to the Chief Minister’s decision, 70 new posts will be created at the state-level traffic setup, while 1,930 posts will be created at the district level.

Official sources said that, at the state level, the newly created posts include one DGP/IGP, one DIG (Police), two SPs, four DSPs, and six Inspectors.

In addition, the state-level setup includes six more Inspectors, eight Sub-Inspectors (SIs), eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 22 Constables, and 10 Drivers, totalling 70 posts.

At the district level, the new posts include five DSPs, 41 Inspectors, 83 SIs, 83 ASIs, 310 Havildars, and 1,408 Constables.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this decision will strengthen Odisha’s traffic system and help the state emerge as a leader in road safety.

