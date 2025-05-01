Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 29 Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) in the Office of the Advocate General, Cuttack.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official OPSC website (https://www.opsc.gov.in) from May 9, 2025, to June 9, 2025, until 5pm. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.

Vacancy breakdown

Of the 29 vacancies, 10 are for the unreserved category (including 3 for women), 8 for Scheduled Castes (3 women), and 11 for Scheduled Tribes (4 women). One post is reserved for persons with disabilities (Category-III, 40% or more permanent disability), and another for ex-servicemen.

Pay scale

The posts are classified as Group-B and come with a monthly pay of Rs 35,400 in Level-9, Cell-I, as per the Odisha Revised Scales of Pay Rules, 2017. Additional allowances and benefits apply as per government norms.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be between 21 and 32 years of age as of January 1, 2025. Applicants should have been born between January 2, 1993, and January 1, 2004.

A bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university is required. Candidates must also possess working knowledge of computer applications as specified in the schedule.

Examination fee

No examination fee will be charged to candidates of any category.

Selection process

The recruitment process will consist of a written examination (Objective Type – MCQs) followed by a qualifying skill test in computer (practical).

Exam date

The written exam is scheduled for Sunday, July 27, 2025. The detailed schedule and examination centre information will be released later.

The recruitment will be conducted under the provisions of the Odisha Secretariat Services Rules, 2016, notified by the Department of Law.

PNN