Jajpur: A government officer has lodged a police complaint, alleging that BJD MLA Biswa Ranjan Mallick has slapped him and also made a casteist slur against him.

Mallick, the MLA of Bari, rejected the allegation levelled by Junior Revenue Assistant Amar Ranjan Nayak.

Police said they have started an investigation into the allegations.

In the complaint, the officer said the MLA called him to the Bari block office at 12.45 pm Monday.

“When I reached, MLA Mallick was sitting there along with the chairman and vice chairman of the block, and some of his supporters. The MLA enquired about a specific file and then slapped me, besides abusing me about my caste,” he alleged.

Nayak alleged the MLA’s supporters also punched and kicked him.

An investigation has been started, Bari Ramachandrapur police station’s inspector-in-charge Jyotirmayee Sethy said.

Rejecting the allegation, Mallick said he had gone to the block office to resolve a problem, which involved the block vice chairperson, who is a Dalit woman.

“I called the junior revenue assistant to know the details about the problem relating to the vice chairperson. I neither assaulted him nor made any casteist remark. Rather, I suggested him to work in coordination with the block chairman for the interest of the people,” he said.

Nayak also met Jajpur district collector P Anvesha Reddy and apprised her about the incident.

