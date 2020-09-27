Bhubaneswar: On occasion of World Tourism Day, Odisha government Sunday launched several initiatives to revive tourism sector in the state amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched two campaigns to give a boost to tourism sector and promote delicious Odia cuisines. Besides, Patnaik announced reopening of tourist destinations in the state.

Naveen invited tourists to visit Odisha after the pandemic subsides. The state government has plans to revive tourism amid COVID-19 with necessary precautionary measures for safety and security of visitors.

In his message, Patnaik highlighted about initiatives of ecotourism nature camps run successfully by the communities and said that it is in line with this year’s World Tourism Day theme of ‘Rural Tourism’. He also launched ‘Odisha by Road’ campaign through Kalinga Rides superbike rally by inviting visitors from within the states and outside as well to explore Odisha by road.

Patnaik announced another campaign for promotion and popularisation of Odia cuisine through a chain of authentic Odia cuisine restaurants by OTDC named ‘Nimantran’.

“OTDC will start a chain of restaurants which will focus on promoting and popularising Odia cuisine. These will provide different flavours and delicacies of Odia food which are linked with our typical culture, heritage and lifestyle,” Naveen said on the occasion.

Meanwhile, OTDC announced a day picnic package named ‘Bana Bhoji’ which is expected to boost tourism among the Odia tourists by arranging visits to nearby nature camps and tourist places.

Notably, the tourist destinations of Odisha will reopen for public from October, though the exact date of reopening is yet to be decided.

