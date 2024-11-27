Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Wednesday said it has no intention of allowing Adani Group or any other company to conduct bauxite mining in Gandhamardan hills spread over Bolangir and Bargarh districts.

The assertion was made by both Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on the floor of the Assembly in Bhubaneswar.

Both the ministers claimed that the allegations of the government planning to allow Adani Group to conduct mining activities in Gandhamardan were false.

Dismissing opposition members’ allegations, Singh Deo, on the other hand, claimed that the previous BJD government headed by Naveen Patnaik had allowed the Adani Group to purchase land for compensatory afforestation in the foothills of Gandhamardan.

“Before levelling allegations that the BJP government allowed Adani Group to purchase land near Gandhamardan hills, the BJD leaders should verify which government gave permission to the company to purchase land.

“It was the BJD government, and not the BJP, which had given permission to the Adani Group to take land for compensatory afforestation in Bolangir district for loss of forest cover due to the company’s coal mining project in Sundargarh district,” the deputy CM said.

Reiterating the BJP government’s commitment to protecting the sacred Gandhamardan hills, he said, “Gandhamardan will not be allowed to be destroyed. I will also join the protest if any mining operation is allowed in Gandhamardan hills.”

Pujari, who hails from Bargarh district, also said that the state government would not allow any company to set up its plant in Gandhamardan hills by hurting the religious sentiments of the local people.

“There was an attempt to start mining in Gandhamardhan hills in the 1980s which we all had protested. The agreement was later cancelled due to strong public protest,” Pujari said, adding that as per the present agreement, Adani has acquired land for undertaking compensatory afforestation.

Later, the company will hand over the forested land to the government, he said.

The issue relating to the purchase of land by Adani Group near Gandhamardhan hills was raised by senior BJD leader and deputy leader of opposition, Prasanna Acharya. He voiced concern over reports about permission to Adani Group for mining activities.

He said there were more than 400 types of medicinal plants in Gandhamardan hills.

Acharya sought to know whether the government has given permission to any company for bauxite mining in Gandhamardan, while recalling that a move in the 1980s to grant permission to a firm to conduct mining in the area triggered massive public protests.

Reacting to the government’s clarification in the assembly, Acharya expressed hope outside the House that the state government would honour its pledge.

Asked about Singh Deo’s claim that the previous government allowed the Adani Group to purchase land near Gandhamardan, Acharya said, “You cannot blame the previous government every time. If you feel it is wrong, the government has authority to cancel it.”

The purchase of land by Adani Group in Bolangir and Bargarh districts has snowballed into a major political controversy with the ruling BJP and opposition BJD exchanging barbs.

There is apprehension among the local people about possible exploitation of the sacred Gandhamardhan hills which has rich bauxite deposits.

