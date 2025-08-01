Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Friday said it would soon reconstitute the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), paving the way for a long-pending inventory of Lord Jagannath’s valuables in the presence of representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This was said by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, while replying to queries on the delay in initiating the inventory of Ratna Bhandar valuables.

“We will soon reconstitute the SJTMC, which will permit to carry out the inventory of Lord Jagannath’s valuables stored in the Ratna Bhandar. The valuables, including gold, diamonds and other items, are currently stored in a temporary strong room within the temple premises,” Harichandan told reporters.

The minister informed that the RBI has nominated two experts to participate in the much-awaited inventory process of the temple’s treasure trove.

“Once the items are moved from the strong rooms to the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar, we will notify the RBI of the schedule. The inventory will then be conducted in the presence of the nominated officials,” the minister added.

The last full inventory of the Ratna Bhandar was carried out 46 years ago in 1978. The SJTMC plays a key role in overseeing the affairs of the 12th-century shrine.

The committee, constituted under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, has 18 members out of which 10 are nominated by the government. The remaining include ex-officio members, with Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb serving as the permanent chairperson.

However, the state government has not nominated members for the last 10 months. The term of the previous members was over on September 2, 2024.

“Thereafter, the government has not made the nominations. Now that the Rath Yatra is over, we are hoping the government will soon nominate members to the SJTMC,” Gajapati Maharaj recently told PTI.

“It is necessary in the interest of the smooth and efficient management of the affairs of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri,” he added.

PTI