Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department of Odisha has intensified its efforts towards eliminating tuberculosis (TB) through a focused and collaborative approach. As part of this initiative, a ‘100-Day Intensified Campaign’ was launched December 7, 2024, targeting 20 high TB mortality districts in the state. The campaign is aimed at reducing both TB incidence and mortality by actively screening and diagnosing TB cases among vulnerable population. The 20 target districts include Bolangir, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jagatsingpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, and Sundargarh.

As of January 21, 2025, nearly 60 per cent of the vulnerable population—including previous TB patients, household contacts of TB patients, people with malnutrition, diabetics, individuals living with HIV, elderly persons (over 60 years), smokers, and alcoholics—has been successfully mapped and screened for TB. Official sources revealed that a total of 4,668 TB cases have been diagnosed across these 20 districts. In line with the ongoing campaign, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S and Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) Brundha D held a meeting with the Collectors of the 20 campaign districts to review the progress, address challenges, and discuss further action points for improving outcomes. During the meeting, it was resolved that district authorities should conduct weekly reviews of campaign activities to assess the quality of interventions and ensure effective results. The Panchayati Raj department was advised to provide additional nutritional support to active TB patients under the PMTBMBA scheme using the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) budget.

Strengthening collaborations with NGOs, corporates, and other stakeholders as Ni-kshay Mitras is expected to ensure a comprehensive approach to TB care, including nutrition and social support for patients. Districts lagging behind were urged to take immediate corrective actions to address gaps and ensure the campaign remains on track. The campaign has garnered significant support from various sectors, including government, civil society, and other stakeholders, all working together towards achieving a TB-free Odisha. The H&FW department remains committed to eliminating TB in the state through sustained efforts, strategic collaboration, and robust service delivery.