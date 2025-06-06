Koraput:A man died following a heated altercation with his cousin over the Indian Premier League (IPL) final match in Odisha’s Koraput district, a source said Friday.

The incident took place Tuesday in Ralegada panchayat under Pottangi police limits, when locals had gathered to watch the IPL match. The deceased has been identified as Ajit Latchanna.

The family members of the deceased have filed an FIR in this regard.

According to the source, trouble began after the dismissal of Virat Kohli. Ajit reportedly began shouting loudly, which irked his uncle’s son, Komu Poulu. Komu tried to calm Ajit down, but the exchange soon turned into a altercation.

In the heat of the moment, Komu allegedly hit Ajit on the head with a wooden stick, causing severe bleeding, the source added.

Ajit was initially rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Pottangi. He was later referred to the Koraput medical college. Eventually, his family shifted him to a private health facility in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Despite medical efforts, Ajit died late Thursday night during treatment.

Pottangi police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

PNN