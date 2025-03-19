Bhubaneswar: With temperatures rising across the state, the government has decided to reschedule school timings to morning hours. According to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, morning classes will be conducted across the state from April 2, 2025.

However, the revised timetable has not yet been released. The minister stated that the specific schedule will be announced within this week.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the state’s preparedness for the summer heatwave during a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan Tuesday evening.

In light of the heatwave, Majhi issued directives to prohibit power cuts between 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM. He instructed the Energy Department to ensure there are no unannounced power outages and to remain vigilant during thunderstorms to prevent disruptions.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting morning classes in schools and Anganwadi centres.

The review meeting was attended virtually by district collectors, along with secretaries from the Urban Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Water Resources, and Health departments.

During the meeting, it was noted that summer has arrived early in the state this year, with several places recording temperatures above 40°C in mid-March.

Also Read: Odisha Government strikes off nearly five lakh ineligible ration card holders

Majhi stated that although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a change in weather from this week, the state must remain prepared for any eventuality. He urged district collectors to implement SOPs effectively to ensure zero sunstroke casualties.

Emphasising the importance of drinking water and shade in preventing heatstroke, the Chief Minister directed officials to arrange shade at traffic junctions in urban areas and bus stands in rural areas.

Additionally, he stressed the need for public awareness campaigns on ways to reduce the impact of heatwaves.