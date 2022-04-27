Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Parents’ Federation (OPF) wrote Tuesday to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking the extension of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 up to Class-XII. At present, the RTE Act is being implemented for students up to Class VIII, said the parents’ body.

In the letter to the Union Minister, OPF chairman Basudev Bhatt said that the RTE Act has been an important milestone in the history of Indian education. Extension of the RTE Act, 2009 up to Class XII will ensure quality schooling for students from the underprivileged sections of the society, he added.

“The RTE Act should be implemented for the students from the nursery level to Class XII. The students from the underprivileged section should get quality education in the primary and secondary levels,” Bhatt said.

The OPF for some time now has been persisting with this demand with the hope that education till Class XII will become free.