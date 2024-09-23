Jajpur: A constable was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a woman for rejecting his advances in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said.

The accused constable has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Biswal. He is posted at the Rambag outpost under Dasarathpur block of the district.

In her FIR to the police, the woman who works as a nurse at a Community Health Centre (CHC) alleged that the police constable had been harassing her for the last one year and was pressuring her for a relationship.

She alleged that the accused constable barged into her rented house at Mangalpur bazaar Sunday night and made advances to her. As she turned down his advances, the constable allegedly assaulted her inside the house.

“The constable has been following and harassing me for the last one year and I was silent as the accused is a policeman. He barged into my rented house Sunday night and made advances to me which I rejected. He turned furious over my refusal and thrashed me and misbehaved with me last night. I mustered courage and decided to file a complaint against the accused following the last night incident,” said the woman.

Based on the complaint, Mangalpur police registered a case and started an investigation into it. Later, the accused was arrested.

Mangalpur police station Inspector in charge Chinmayee Sahu said the accused was arrested and the statement of the victim was recorded and her medical examination was conducted.

PTI