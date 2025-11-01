Bhubaneswar/Nuapada: Two days after Maoists sent a message to continue their activities in Odisha, state police have tightened security in bypoll-bound Nuapada, bordering Left Wing Extremism-hit Chhattisgarh, a senior official said Saturday.

Police plans to deploy 14 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising about 1,890 personnel, in Nuapada, which is scheduled to go to polls November 11, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar said.

“Security has been strengthened with special focus on tackling any possible Maoist menace,” he added.

In addition, five platoons (150 personnel) of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) and Additional Police Reserve (APR) forces, along with 35 mobile patrolling units, 18 flying squads, and 18 static surveillance teams, will be deployed across the constituency, officials said.

State police have been instructed to remain vigilant against suspicious individuals, illegal cash flow, arms and liquor smuggling, and the execution of pending warrants, DGP YB Khurania said.

Additional DGP (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda added that anti-Maoist operation plans have been finalised for the district.

Two days ago, the CPI (Maoist) in a letter from Raipur had announced that their Odisha unit would accelerate its activities despite facing a tough situation in Chhattisgarh.

Based on intelligence inputs, the state police headquarters directed Nuapada SP Amritpal Singh to maintain strict law and order during the bypoll, Kumar said.

ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar said IG (Northern Range) Himansu Kumar Lal has been assigned to oversee security operations in Nuapada as the DIG is on leave.

Overall supervision has been entrusted to ADG Rajesh Kumar, he informed.

Meanwhile, the district police has been conducting flag marches in all the blocks of Nuapada on a daily basis to ensure that the election model code of conduct is not violated anywhere.

Police have also expedited the process of executing non-bailable warrants in the district and foot patrolling was being held at poitically sensitive Komna block to boost police visibility, build community confidence, and ensure a peaceful environment ahead of elections, a senior official said.

