Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police Thursday lathicharged Congress activists and used water canons to disperse them, as hundreds of party workers staged demonstrations near the Assembly to press for the formation of a House Committee to probe into an alleged rise in crimes against women in the state.

The police action came after the agitating Congress activists broke a barricade and attempted to reach another on the way to the Assembly building here.

High drama unfolded on Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar, as the Congress activists were seen hurling plastic chairs at the security personnel, who prevented the protesters from making their way to the Assembly premises.

Congress leaders, including OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and former MLA Mohammed Moquim, who were a part of the party’s ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ program, have been taken into police custody, an official said.

“We are not afraid of arrests… this agitation will continue,” Das asserted.

“Many of our workers have been injured, four of them seriously (in the police action). I urge the police to arrest them as per law instead of using force,” he told reporters.

AICC in-charge of Odisha, Ajay Kumar Lallu, also condemned the Odisha government over the “police brutality” on Congress workers.

Das had earlier urged party workers to maintain peace, even if they were detained by the police, during the protest.

He had assured the state government that party workers would not enter the Assembly premises during the protest, seeking to assuage the administration’s apprehension about it.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said that 80 platoons of police forces were deployed on all roads leading to the Assembly and warned of action against anyone who tried to violate the law.

PTI