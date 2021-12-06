Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 105 new Covid-19 cases, of which 19 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,50,354. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,205.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,423 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Puri alone reported one (01) death.

Out of the total 105 new infections, 62 were reported from quarantine centres while 43 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 189 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 48 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Mayurbhanj with 10 new infections.

Also read: Farmer couple killed as tractor turns turtle in Sundargarh

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (3), Balasore (1), Bargarh (2), Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (4), Ganjam (4), Jajpur (5), Kandhamal (1), Kendrapara (4), Keonjhar (5), Nayagarh (2), Sambalpur (2) and Sundargarh (1).

The State Pool reported 12 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,40,74,222 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 212.

PNN