Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 128 new Covid-19 cases, of which 22 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,85,615. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,715.

Out of the total 128 new infections, 73 were reported from quarantine centres while 55 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 138 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Jharsuguda district registered the highest number of new cases with 22 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Gajapati with 19 new infections.

Also read: ‘Berhampuri Patta saree’ weaving training centre to commission soon

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (4), Balasore (8), Cuttack (4), Jajpur (2), Kalahandi (2), Kandhamal (1), Kendrapara (8), Khurda (13), Koraput (7), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (8), Nabarangpur (5), Nayagarh (1), Nuapada (3), Puri (1), Sambalpur (7) and Sundargarh (11).

The State Pool reported one new case. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,94,52,024 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 330.

PNN