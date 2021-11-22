Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 171 new Covid-19 cases, of which 34 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,47,174. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,226.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,394 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Balasore district alone reported one (01) death.

Out of the 171 new infections, 98 were reported from quarantine centres while 73 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 205 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 76 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 10 new infections.

Also read: TAC puts up fresh proposal for 9 mega LI projects as previous ones await completion

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Balasore (5), Bargarh (1), Boudh (3), Dhenkanal (1), Gajapati (2), Ganjam (7), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (7), Jharsuguda (2), Kalahandi (2), Kendrapara (4), Keonjhar (1), Mayurbhanj (5), Puri (5), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (13), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (5).

The State Pool reported 18 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,32,86,290 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 271.

PNN