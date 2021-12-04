Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 193 new Covid-19 cases, of which 23 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,50,060. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,383.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,420 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Jajpur and Khurda districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the total 193 new infections, 114 were reported from quarantine centres while 79 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 270 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 88 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Jajpur with 14 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (3), Bargarh (2), Bhadrak (4), Bolangir (1), Cuttack (12), Dhenkanal (2), Ganjam (6), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jharsuguda (4), Kandhamal (4), Kendrapara (4), Keonjhar (2), Mayurbhanj (11), Nayagarh (1), Puri (3), Sambalpur (7) and Sundargarh (3).

The State Pool reported 20 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,39,64,487 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 233.

PNN