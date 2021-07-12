Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,993 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,41,745. The active caseload in the state now stands at 24,567. Out of the 1,993 new infections, 1,154 were reported from quarantine centres while 839 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 63 new fatalities as of Sunday taking total tally in the state to 4,662 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 322 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 297 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (58), Balasore (181), Bargarh (19), Bhadrak (86), Bolangir (13), Boudh (10), Deogarh (5), Dhenkanal (44), Gajapati (5), Ganjam (13), Jagatsinghpur (89), Jajpur (141), Jharsuguda (10), Kalahandi (8), Kandhamal (13), Kendrapara (29), Keonjhar (35), Koraput (31), Malkangiri (42), Mayurbhanj (110), Nabarangpur (15), Nayagarh (78), Nuapada (6), Puri (144), Rayagada (24), Sambalpur (14), Subarnapur (17) and Sundargarh (75).

The State Pool reported 59 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,46,41,241 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 2,824.

PNN