Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,319 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,03,789. The active caseload in the state now stands at 32,404. Out of the 3,319 new infections, 1,896 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,423 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 43 new fatalities as of Sunday taking total tally in the state to 3,930 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning.

Cuttack district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 566 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 440 new infections.

Also read: Resentment brews in Rayagada as Vamsadhara tribunal allows Andhra to build barrage

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (116), Balasore (397), Bargarh (47), Bhadrak (163), Bolangir (10), Boudh (16), Deogarh (4), Dhenkanal (69), Gajapati (12), Ganjam (18), Jagatsinghpur (130), Jajpur (194), Jharsuguda (11), Kalahandi (31), Kandhamal (23), Kendrapara (134), Keonjhar (65), Koraput (59), Malkangiri (71), Mayurbhanj (199), Nabarangpur (39), Nayagarh (111), Nuapada (4), Puri (175), Rayagada (43), Sambalpur (29), Subarnapur (17) and Sundargarh (36).

The State Pool reported 90 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,36,20,526 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 3,578.

PNN