Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 424 new Covid-19 cases, of which 67 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,55,556. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,078.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,463 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Saturday.

Khurda district alone reported one (01) death.

Out of the total 424 new infections, 249 were reported from quarantine centres while 175 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 298 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 177 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 45 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (8), Bargarh (10), Bolangir (1), Boudh (1), Dhenkanal (3), Ganjam (4), Jagatsinghpur (8), Jajpur (9), Jharsuguda (15), Kalahandi (2), Kendrapara (1), Keonjhar (14), Mayurbhanj (8), Nabarangpur (7), Puri (14), Rayagada (4), Sambalpur (15) and Sundargarh (38).

The State Pool reported 40 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,56,46,281 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 159.

PNN