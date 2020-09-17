Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday reported 4,241 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,67,161.

Out of the 4,241 new cases, 2,502 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,739 are local contacts.

District Wise Breakdown: According to the Information & Public Relations Department, Angul district in the last 24 hours recorded 84 fresh cases, similarly Balasore 141, Bargarh 149, Bhadrak 72, Bolangir 44, Boudh 94, Cuttack 389, Deogarh 6, Dhenkanal 86, Gajapati 23, Ganjam 75, Jagatsinghpur 126, Jajpur 150, Jharsuguda 111, Kalahandi 114, Kandhamal 116, Kendrapada 103, Keonjhar 77, Khurda 647, Koraput 98, Malkangiri 28, Mayurbhanj 147, Nabarangpur 107, Nayagarh 94, Nuapada 99, Puri 291, Rayagada 66, Sambalpur 91, Sonepur 129, Sundargarh 154 and State Pool 330.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 36,580.

