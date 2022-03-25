Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 55 new Covid-19 cases, of which 10 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,378. Active caseload in the state now stands at 458.

Odisha reported zero new fatality in the last 24 hours, tally in the state remaining constant at 9,117 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Friday morning. The state had reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality Thursday.

Out of the total 55 new infections, 32 were reported from quarantine centres while 23 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 38 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Bolangir district registered the highest number of new cases with nine (09) persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sundargarh with eight (08) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (3), Cuttack (4), Deogarh (1), Gajapati (6), Ganjam (2), Jajpur (5), Khurda (6), Koraput (1), Mayurbhanj (2), Nayagarh (1) and Sambalpur (6).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,04,06,131 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 73.

PNN