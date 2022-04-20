Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded eight (08) new Covid-19 cases, of which one (01) is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,959. Active caseload in the state now stands at 110.

Out of total eight new infections, five were reported from quarantine centres while three persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 16 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Cuttack, Sambalpur and Sundargarh registered the highest number of new cases with two persons each from these districts testing positive for the virus, followed by Bolangir and Khurda districts with one new infection each.

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,11,01,364 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at eight.

PNN