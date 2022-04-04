Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded five (05) new Covid-19 cases, of which two (02) are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,742. Active caseload in the state now stands at 298.

Out of the total five (05) new infections, four (04) were reported from quarantine centres while one (01) person contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 36 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Also read: Rain to lash several Odisha districts till April 6: IMD

Jajpur district registered highest number of new cases with two (02) persons testing positive for the virus, followed by Balasore, Bolangir and Sambalpur districts (one each).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,07,85,221 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 37.

PNN