Bhubaneswar: Odisha Wednesday registered a record single-day spike of 3,371 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 87,602.

13 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 441.

Out of the 3,371 new caes, 2,053 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,318 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 63 new cases, Balasore 98, Bargarh 98, Bhadrak 114, Balangir 76, Boudh four, Cuttack 357, Deogarh eight, Dhenkanal 67, Gajapati 41, Ganjam 196, Jagatsinghpur 95, Jajpur 173, Jharsuguda 93, Kalahandi 28, Kandhamal 41, Kendrapada 76, Keonjhar 74, Khurda 547, Koraput 91, Malkangiri 134, Mayurbhanj 92, Nabarangpur 65, Nayagarh 171, Nuapada 15, Puri 144, Rayagada 146, Sambalpur 107, Sonepur three and Sundargarh 154.

The total number o active cases in the state now stands at 27,638.

