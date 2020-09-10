Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday registered a record single-day spike of 3,991 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,39,121.

As many as 11 more persons died due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s total fatalities to 591.

Out of the 3,991 new cases, 2,315 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,676 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul 57, Balasore 103, Bargarh 92, Bhadrak 46, Bolangir 163, Boudh 58, Cuttack 392, Deogarh 24, Dhenkanal 65, Gajapati 33, Ganjam 71, Jagatsinghpur 94, Jajpur 140, Jharsuguda 70, Kalahandi 38, Kandhamal 85, Kendrapada 116, Keonjhar 63, Khurda 615, Koraput 97, Malkangiri 21, Mayurbhanj three, Nabarangpur 121, Nayagarh 69, Nuapada 107, Puri 387, Rayagada 82, Sambalpur 79, Sonepur 124, Sundargarh 157 and state pool 176.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 33,182.

