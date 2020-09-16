Bhubaneswar: Odisha Wednesday registered a record single-day spike of 4,270 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally across the state to 1,62,920.

Out of the 4,270 new cases, 2,478 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1,792 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 147 new cases, Balasore 150, Bargarh 183, Bhadrak 55, Bolangir 97, Boudh 22, Cuttack 374, Deogarh 18, Dhenkanal 63, Gajapati 58, Ganjam 68, Jagatsinghpur 188, Jajpur 162, Jharsuguda 121, Kalahandi 44, Kandhamal 73, Kendrapara 99, Keonjhar 87, Khurda 876, Koraput 83, Malkangiri 64, Mayurbhanj 131, Nabarangpur 86, Nayagarh 47, Nuapada 119, Puri 287, Rayagada 80, Sambalpur 114, Sonepur 74, Sundargarh 38 and state pool 262.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 36,473.

