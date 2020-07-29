Bhubaneswar: Odisha Wednesday reported 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 29,175.

The state also witnessed five more deaths due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 159.

Out of the 1,068 new cases, 662 cases were reported from quarantine centres while 406 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 20 new cases, Balasore 29, Bargarh five, Bhadrak four, Balangir 26, Cuttack 61, Deogarh two, Dhenkanal one, Gajapati 88, Ganjam 245, Jagatsinghpur three, Jajpur 12, Jharsuguda 12, Kalahandi 19, Kandhamal 11, Kendrapada eight, Khurda 194, Koraput 66, Malkangiri one, Mayurbhanj 20, Nabarangpur 26, Nayagarh 29, Nuapada 11, Puri 16, Rayagada 24, Sambalpur 11, Sonepur two and Sundargarh 112.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 10,920.

PNN