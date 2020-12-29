Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday registered 263 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,29,001.

Out of the 263 new cases, 151 were reported from quarantine centres while 112 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 28th December New Positive Case: 263

In quarantine: 151

Local contacts: 112 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 22 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 29, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,688. With the recovery of 324 patients Monday, the total cases reached 3,24,392.

PNN