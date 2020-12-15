Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday registered 300 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,24,389.
Out of the 300 new cases, 174 were reported from quarantine centres while 126 are local contacts.
District wise breakdown:
Covid-19 Report For 14th December
New Positive Cases: 300
In quarantine: 174
Local contacts: 126
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 44
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 12
The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,063. With the recovery of 389 patients Monday, the total cases reached 3,19,458.
