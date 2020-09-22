Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday registered 4,189 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,88,311.

Out of the 4,189 new cases, 2,453 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,736 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 107 new cases, Balasore 150, Bargarh 128, Bhadrak 34, Balangir 114, Boudh 77, Cuttack 586, Deogarh 12, Dhenkanal 54, Gajapati two, Ganjam 35, Jagatsinghpur 104, Jajpur 187, Jharsuguda 84, Kalahandi 105, Kandhamal 75, Kendrapara 126, Keonjhar 33, Khurda 712, Koraput 63, Malkangiri 72, Mayurbhanj 174, Nabarangpur 75, Nayagarh 82, Nuapada 58, Puri 265, Rayagada 29, Sambalpur 113, Sonepur 90, Sundargarh 201 and state pool 243.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 38,158.

PNN