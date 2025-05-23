Bhubaneswar: As the monsoon approaches, the Odisha government Friday rolled out a detailed action plan to tackle urban flooding and waterlogging in vulnerable areas. Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been directed to prioritise drainage clearance, shelter arrangements, and interdepartmental coordination to minimise risks during the rainy season.

The Housing and Urban Development Department’s circular highlights the need for immediate inspection and cleaning of drains, manholes, and stormwater channels. ULBs must ensure 100 per cent verification of covered and open manholes and repair any structural damage to prevent flooding and accidents.

To bolster preparedness, the state has called for the removal of encroachments, installation of bar screens in drains, and strict monitoring of construction waste disposal. Legal action has been advised against defaulters who obstruct drainage paths.

In flood-prone areas, ULBs are instructed to identify low-lying zones and deploy de-watering pumps in advance. Coordination with line departments and prompt restoration of blocked roads and water supply lines will be critical, especially during cyclones or heavy rainfall.

Temporary shelters for evacuees must be arranged in public buildings like schools and community centres. These shelters should have access to safe drinking water, electricity, sanitation facilities, and cooked food. Special care is to be taken for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WSHG) members will assist in shelter management.

With flood-like conditions increasing the risk of disease, the plan mandates proactive steps to control vector-borne illnesses such as malaria and dengue. Sanitation drives, proper disposal of garbage, and fogging activities are to be prioritised.

Additionally, each ULB must set up a dedicated control room to coordinate emergency responses and document real-time updates. Mock drills involving fire and disaster response agencies are expected in the first week of June to assess preparedness.

Collectors and commissioners have been tasked with ensuring interdepartmental coordination during emergency situations. The government has emphasised timely action and community involvement as crucial to safeguarding public health and safety this monsoon season.

PNN