Sundargarh: A private school teacher of Odisha’s tribal-district Sundargarh was arrested from Siwan district of Bihar for allegedly running away with his minor student, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the accused teacher identified as Jogesh Sharma also happens to be the math tutor of the minor girl, who is studying in class 8.

Jogesh had entrapped the girl in a love relationship and eloped with her to Bihar March 5. Following which the father of the minor girl lodged a complaint before the Kutra police station of Sundergarh district, the police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the minor student’s father, a case (No 36) has been registered at Kutra Police Station of Sundergarh district under section 366 of IPC (kidnapping), said Sashank Sekhar Beura, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rajgangpur.

“Due to the sincere effort made by our Kutra police team, we are able to trace out the accused and the minor girl. The accused along with the girl has been intercepted in Siwan district of Bihar,” he said.

The rescued girl student has been handed over to her parents while the accused teacher was forwarded to the court on Wednesday, another police official said.

IANS