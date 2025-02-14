Bhubaneswar: In a major push for urban governance transformation, the Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) department held its monthly Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) meeting Thursday. Principal Secretary Usha Padhee chaired the meeting, urging all ULBs to intensify efforts towards shaping the future of Urban Odisha through a holistic approach to urbanisation and reform. Padhee stressed the importance of efficient public service delivery in achieving sustainable urban development. She called for the swift implementation of key flagship programmes, such as accelerating affordable housing, improving urban infrastructure, and enhancing basic services. The focus was on strengthening the fi nancial sustainability of ULBs, alongside improvements in roads, water supply, sanitation, and public amenities.

Senior officials, including the director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua, special secretaries, and additional secretaries, outlined actionable roadmaps with clear timelines for progress across the 115 ULBs, District Urban Development Agencies (DUDA), and Development Authorities. The meeting also highlighted the government’s commitment to urban reform, emphasising capacity-building, digital governance, and community participation. ULBs were directed to implement data-driven strategies for better sanitation, waste management, and municipal services. Padhee reaffirmed the vision: “Urbanisation is not just about expanding cities, but ensuring quality living standards for all.” The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to strengthening coordination and fast-tracking development projects, aiming to realise Odisha’s vision of a Viksit (Developed) Odisha.