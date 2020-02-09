Bhubaneswar: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) is organizing a two-day regional workshop on disaster risk reduction measures here at a private hotel starting Monday.

Six states—Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha will discuss issues and measures relating to mitigation of disasters including floods, cyclones, earthquakes and medical emergencies and its preparedness along with the use of GIS in disaster risk management, official sources said here, Sunday.

Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, NDMA member secretary GVV Sarma, Union Water Resource secretary UP Singh and Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena will address the inaugural session.

Eminent persons from organizations such as India Meteorological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission (CWC), Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), National Centre for Selsurology (NCS), National Informatics Centre (NIC), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and other relevant state level organizations will share their views on disaster risk reduction measures, the source said.

This regional workshop is expected to provide an opportunity to participating states to share their experiences and issues and also learn from one another. “Sharing of lessons learnt from the past disaster would also help in planning the mitigation activities in a better way to reduce losses in lives and property in case of any natural disaster in future,” they said.