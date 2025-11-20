Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to provide affordable houses to people in Bhubaneswar, including slum dwellers, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said Thursday.

Mahapatra told reporters the housing units will be priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, with special provisions for slum dwellers.

On a pilot basis, 90 two-BHK houses have already been completed and will be allotted after a standard operating procedure is finalised, he said.

He said agencies such as the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and the State Housing Board will provide constructed houses instead of allotting land parcels.

The units will be built either through the PPP mode or by the government agencies themselves, he added.