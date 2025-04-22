Bhubaneswar: Condemning the terrorist attack on tourists, including one from Odisha, in Kashmir, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday directed the resident commissioner in Delhi to take steps to ensure that the body of the deceased Odia man reaches his residence in Balasore district.

The deceased from the state, 43-year-old Prashant Satpathy, is one of the 26 people who lost their lives in the terror strike.

In a statement, Majhi described the attack as “heinous and barbaric” and expressed deep grief over the deceased tourists.

“It has also been reported that an Odia tourist has died in this incident. The chief minister has directed the principal resident commissioner in Delhi to take steps to ensure that the body of the deceased Odia tourist reaches his residence smoothly,” a CMO release said.

Taking to X, Majhi said: “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Violence has no place in our society. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Odisha stands in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik also deplored the attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

“Terrorism should not have any place in a civilised world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early recovery of those who were injured,” said Patnaik, a former CM, in a post on X.

Meanwhile, family sources said that a tourist identified as Prashant Satpathy from Balasore district was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

A resident of Ishani village under Remuna block, Satpathy was working as an accountant and had gone to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife, Priyadarshini and nine-year-old son April 19 for a vacation.

Prashant’s wife Priyadarshini told an Odia news channel over phone from the attack site that her husband was hit by a bullet as they were alighting from a ropeway in Baisran area, an off-the-road meadow in Pahalgam.

He collapsed on the spot, she recalled.

One of Satpathy’s relatives later said that his body was taken by the Army for postmortem examination.