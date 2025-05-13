Bonai: Forest personnel seized two elephant tusks and arrested three ivory traders during a sting operation at Kunjur village under Sola forest range and Bonai forest division in Sundargarh district Monday.

The accused were identified as Thomas Tete, Kuanr Bilung, and Shatrughna Nayak. Two elephant tusks and a motorcycle were also seized from their possession. The accused will be produced in the court Tuesday.

This was stated here in a presser by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Lalit Patra Monday. The DFO said that the seized tusks weigh approximately 600 gram and 540 gram respectively.

As per the investigation, Thomas and Kuanr had allegedly hidden the tusks at their residences for a long period. Acting on a tip-off, the Forest department launched a covert operation where an official posed as a decoy customer and initiated a fake transaction, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The operation was conducted under the direction of DFO Patra and led by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Jagannath Bisoi. Patra credited Bishoi and the forest personnel of the Jarada and Sola ranges for the successful execution of the operation.

PNN