Bhubaneswar: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department will organise a two-day Odisha Urban Conclave–2025 here on the theme ‘Sustainable Urban Development & Governance Towards Viksit Odisha @2036 and Viksit Bharat @2047’, beginning October 23.

The event will bring together all urban local bodies (ULBs) of the state to deliberate on key aspects of urban governance, service delivery, and sustainable growth.

According to the department sources, the conclave will mark a milestone in charting the roadmap towards ‘Viksit Odisha @2036’ and contributing to the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’.

Set to be inaugurated by H&UD Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, the conclave will see participation and deliberations by senior government officials, representatives of urban institutions, and delegates from ULBs across Odisha.

Speaking about the event, Mohapatra said, “Odisha’s cities are not merely engines of economic growth but reflections of our collective aspirations.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, we are committed to building sustainable, resilient, and citizen-centric urban ecosystems.

” H&UD department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee said, “The Odisha Urban Conclave–2025 is designed as a collaborative platform for all urban local bodies to share ideas, innovations, and best practices.

Our focus is on strengthening local institutions, enhancing urban service delivery, and promoting digital transformation for effective, transparent, and citizen-first governance.”

The event will lay stress on citizen-centric governance, improvement of urban infrastructure, roads, and drainage systems, enhancement of water supply and sanitation services, and promotion of digital governance initiatives such as SUJOG, ORTPSA, OSWAS, and the Integrated Call Centre (1929).

Deliberations will also focus on empowering ULBs, both financially and administratively, to drive inclusive and accountable urban development.

Each ULB will be represented by the PD (DUDA), Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer, and a Municipal Engineer (AE/JE).

The Odisha Urban Conclave–2025, Padhee said, is envisioned as a dynamic platform for knowledge and experience sharing, and collaborative planning, reaffirming the state’s commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and people-centric urban governance.