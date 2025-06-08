Balasore: A woman from Barunsing GP under Khantapara police station limits in Balasore district made a desperate plea Saturday to the Balasore district administration to help bring back her husband’s body for the last rites.

Anupama Mahalik said her husband died Friday in Oman following a cardiac arrest. Balasore District Collector SM Vikash assured her that the administration would take all necessary steps to help. Vikash said he had spoken to the Labour department, which is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs. Efforts are underway to bring the body back to India after completing the necessary procedures.

“Since it is a foreign country, clearance from several agencies is required,” the District Collector explained. According to reports, 47-year-old Nityananda Mahalik, a resident of Anantapani village, was working as a cook in a hotel in Oman. On Friday afternoon, he spoke to his wife, Anupama Mahalik, via video call, telling her that he was not feeling well.

However, around 9pm, Anupama was informed by the hotel manager that her husband had suffered a heart attack. Though he was taken to the hospital, he could not be saved. “I suspect something fishy. I feel his death might have occurred earlier, but they informed me late,” Anupama said.

She tried to persuade them to send the body to India, but did not get any response. Anupama said her husband had been working in the Gulf countries for about 15 years as a cook. For the last six years, he had been employed in a private hotel in Oman. Nityananda had last visited Balasore last year and returned to Oman December 13.

PNN