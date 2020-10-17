Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism in association with private Hotels & Resorts recently hosted a delegation of six leading tour operators of India who arrived in Bhubaneswar.

Their campaign under #VocalForLocal to conduct an 18,000 km across 29 states and 5 UTs during 34 days aims to encourage tourists to “travel with caution, not with fear” during times of pandemic.

Director, Tourism, Sachin Jadhav welcomed the “Vocal for Local” team at a small programme at here, Bhubaneswar wherein important stakeholders of hospitality and travel industry participated.

The six leading tour operators travelling across the country with the said mission are namely, Mr Thomas Koshy (Synergy Hotels and Resorts, Ahmedabad), Pawan Dubey (Travel Lounge, Mumbai), Rajiv Shah

(Network Tours and Travels, Surat), Nitin Gupta (Salazar Holidays, Surat), Rites Parekh (Ez Holidays, Surat) and Sanjay Patel (Travel Comfort, Surat).

Commissioner cum Secretary Tourism, Vishal Dev made a detailed presentation on the opportunities in Odisha, including the road itineraries under the Odisha By Road campaign, and the highly anticipated Eco Retreat

which will now be organised at five locations – Bhitarkanika, Ramchandi, Satkosia, Daringbadi and Hirakud Reservoir.

The delegation was highly appreciative of Odia hospitality and applauded the flagship initiatives of Odisha Tourism. “It is the first time that we have visited Odisha with a focused intent. The hospitality we have received has been unprecedented and the prospects of business with Odisha are very bright, especially in view of its exciting itineraries which offer diverse experiences and the celebrated Eco Retreat model. Our mission has received a major fillip”, said one of the delegates.

PNN