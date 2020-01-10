Bhubaneswar: State Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) department came under the purview of Mo Sarkar initiative to usher in professionalism and behavioural change. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement at a function organised at Lok Seva Bhawan here Friday.

“I am glad that our initiative to bring all the departments under Mo Sarkar by March 31 this year is catching up momentum. And in this sequence, I am glad that the Housing and Urban Development Department is coming under Mo Sarkar initiative today,” Patnaik said.

Stating that the department is moving in the right direction in making both modern and humane provisions for the general public, the government is set to provide quality drinking water to all households in urban areas of the state and basic rights to the urban poor through Jaga Mission.

The Drink from Tap Mission in Bhubaneswar is one of the most promising initiatives in the state taken up by the department, the chief minister pointed out.

Pratap Jena, minister, Housing & Urban Development, said, “The department is fully prepared to take up the challenges of providing better services to people under Mo Sarkar. The department has already opened Mo Sarkar Cells to facilitate the provisions of the initiative.”