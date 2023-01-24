Bhubaneswar: Sambhab Mishra from Cuttack was conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu.

Sambhab Mishra(16) Monday received the award for his achievements in the field of art and culture.

“Sambhab Mishra from Odisha has written many noteworthy articles and books for renowned publications. He was bestowed with the prestigious “Fellowship of the Royal Asiatic Society, London”, the youngest ever fellow in the 200 years history of the society. My best wishes to him,” Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani tweeted Tuesday.

In 2023, as many as 11 children from all over India were decorated with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

The awardee list includes six boys and five girls, belonging to 11 states and union territories of India.

The awards were given in six categories such as Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art & Culture, and Bravery.

A medal, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh were presented to each awardee.

It may be mentioned here that the awards were established in 1996 to honour children aged between 5 and 18 for their bravery. The Ministry of Women and Child Development presents this award every year.

PNN